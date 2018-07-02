Century Casinos Inc. announced Monday its Polish subsidiary had won renewal of licenses for seven casinos in Poland and received a license for an eighth gambling hall.
The Colorado Springs-based company said delays in winning the renewals caused temporary closure of several of the Polish casinos, which Century said would "significantly" impact its second-quarter financial results. Five of the casinos are now operating, another was set to open Monday and two more are scheduled to open next month.
Century also operates casinos in Cripple Creek, Central City, Calgary and Edmonton, Canada, and Bath, England, and aboard 13 cruise ships. It also owns a horse racing track in Calgary and is building another in Edmonton, and has interests in casinos in Argentina and Vietnam.