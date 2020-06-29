Torrential rain during Friday's severe thunderstorm damaged both the structure and food donations at the Care and Share food bank in Colorado Springs, a spokeswoman said.
Among the damages at the facility on the city's East side were office spaces, the cooler and freezer, and mobile food donations, spokeswoman Joanna Wise said.
"Luckily, as we gathered today, we were able to get other food put together to replace some of the food bags" and were able to move forward with mobile distribution, she said Monday.
The damage will be assessed this week. The organization was already set to be closed for inventory this week, Wise said.
Anyone wishing to help are urged to donate monetarily or sign up to volunteer. More information can be found at careandshare.org.