Colorado Springs defense contractor LVW Electronics was one of 17 companies that won a $783 million, five-year contract to maintain and upgrade electronic security systems at Air Force bases worldwide.
Under the contract, LVW’s largest ever, the companies compete for individual work orders that are part of the overall contract, which was expanded to include a system that will conduct surveillance on small drones. The Force Protection Site Security Systems Solutions (FPS-4) contract, which includes an option to extend the deal for three years, also covers systems for access control, automated entry control, surveillance and tactical security.
Depending on how many work orders LVW wins, the company could easily double its 85 employees during the five-year deal, said Sander Wilson, LVW’s chief operating officer. The company expects to add eight to 10 employees this year as it seeks and wins work orders, some of which are reserved for LVW and other small businesses among the 17 contract holders, he said.
“We have been tracking this work for seven years and it is a big deal to be a prime (contractor) on this” program, Wilson said. The contract comes at a key time for LVW, he said, because the company’s two contracts during the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 and it hasn’t been able to work on some of its contracts at sites where it does security work that are closed to all but essential personnel to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Wilson said LVW chances of winning a spot in the FPS-4 contract were improved by its experience working on drone surveillance systems as a subcontractor to CACI International to prepare F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo., for installation of such a system, Wilson said.
The program at Warren focuses on drones that could pose a security risk to domestic Air Force bases.
The company’s previous largest contract was a $486 million award from the Army Corps of Engineers in 2017 to LVW and 11 other bidders for buying, installing, servicing and maintaining electronic security systems.
Eugene Griffiths and John Borchert started LVW as Low Voltage Wiring Ltd. in 1974 and specialized in installing commercial sound systems in theaters, arenas and schools, adding a public address and security system for the White House in the 1980s. LVW expanded into a variety of electronic, security and data communications systems for residential, commercial and military customers in 32 states and in Asia and Europe.