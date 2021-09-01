Infinity ground station

Colorado Springs defense contractor Infinity Systems Engineering has won a $22 million, five-year contract to support 13 Navy satellites in four networks. The deal will trigger hiring of 30 additional staff, including up to eight people at Schriever Air Force Base.

The company will provide operations, maintenance and support to the Naval Satellite Operations Center and eventually the U.S. Space Force for the Fleet Satellite communications spacecraft, the Ulta High Frequency Follow-On communications satellites, the Mobile Users Objective System satellites and the Polar Extremely High Frequency broadcast satellite, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Much of the work involves training satellite operators and will be done at the Naval Satellite Operations Center at Naval Station Point Magu in California. Some of the work will be completed at Schriever as well as Navy facilities in Prospect Harbor, Maine, and Finegayan, Guam.

