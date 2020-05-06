A Colorado Springs company is testing a new system designed to help employers bring workers back to the office safely after working from home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Connetix Health, which is based in the Epicentral Coworking space in downtown Colorado Springs, is testing a system that uses a mobile application it developed and a Garmin wearable fitness tracker to monitor for symptoms of the deadly virus in about 12 workers at the Center for Medical Interoperability in Nashville, Tenn., and about 20 employees of a large public university in another state the company declined to identify.
"This is a model employers should think about as a back-to-work solution," said Kirstan Vandersluis, founder and CEO of Connetix, a 4-year-old startup that developed a cloud-based application to consolidate consumers' medical records. "We feel like there will be a huge need for this type of application as we move into the fall. This could reduce an employer's liability when they start bringing back employees."
Connetix hopes the Center for Medical Interoperability test, which began March 31, will help it sell the system to some of the hospitals represented on the center's board of directors, which include executives from high-profile health care giants like Ascension, Cedars-Sinai and Northwestern Medicine, Vandersluis said. The company hopes the university, which began testing the system Monday, will expand its use to all of its employees and eventually its students, he said.
The system, called CHiYME (Coronavirus Home Monitoring and Eventing) Program, connects Connetix's mCharts application and a brief medical questionnaire to the Garmin device's measurement of pulse and oxygen saturation levels in the blood to send alerts to employees if a reading reaches a certain level, Vandersluis said. Those readings are designed to monitor for coronavirus systems, which include a fever, shortness of breath, dry cough, sore throat and bluish lips or face.
"We have been able to prove that the system detects coronavirus two days before the patient begins showing symptoms. That means two fewer days that they will be potentially spreading the virus," Vandersluis said. Employers pay an annual subscription starting at $100 to use the system and also must buy the Garmin device (Garmin vívosmart 4), which retails for about $100 but can be purchased online for less.
Connetix developed the system with Health in Your Hands, a Virginia-based startup, as a way for doctors to use wearable devices to monitor how hypertension (high blood pressure) patients react to changes in medications and treatment. Both companies had planned to present the system at a major health care conference in March, which was canceled due to concerns about the virus. Vandersluis said the cancellation prompted the two firms to shift to monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.
Employers receive an "adherence" report from Connetix to show that employees are filing out the survey and wearing the device and that the device is detecting data. The employers don't receive any health readings, though, Vandersluis said, since ndividual medical records and data are deemed confidential under federal law.
Connetix employs seven and has about 1,000 people using its application. Vandersluis started the company in 2016 with $50,000 of his own savings and $175,000 from three angel investors to make it easier for patients to consolidate their medical records from multiple providers. The company recently used students from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to help it link the National Institutes of Health drug interaction database to its mCharts application. Vandersluis believes the company will benefit from federal legislation passed in February requiring health care providers to make medical records and data available to patients using a standard format.
Vandersluis has a long history of using technology to gather and consolidate data. He was a co-founder of Colorado Springs-based X-Aware, which was started in 1999 to help companies integrate data and software applications. He also worked for Intelligent Software Solutions, now part of Parsons; MCI Telecommunications, now owned by Verizon; and two other technology firms. He came to Colorado Springs in 1984 as a software engineer for the Air Force.