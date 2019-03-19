Delta Solutions & Strategies of Colorado Springs has been named one of 30 finalists nationwide, the only one from Colorado, for the 2019 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
The award is the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve members. Fifteen of the finalists will receive the award, which is announced in mid-June. Delta was started in 2000 as a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business specializing in systems engineering and technical assistance, advisory and assistance services and information technology.