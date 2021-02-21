There's the dream of retirement — and then there's the reality.
Joel Malick and Alex Lippert are financial planners and two of the partners in Colorado Springs-based Steadfast Wealth Co. Over the years, they've seen a consistent theme: While people may have the financial side in place to enjoy retirement, they often ignore the emotional side, the reality of moving forward while having lost a key definer in their lives: their work. And so Malick and Lippert have written a book, "Afterwork," aimed at making the "golden years" truly that. (The book, available on Amazon.com, is subtitled "An Honest Discussion About the Retirement Lie and How to Live a Future Worthy of Dreams.")
"If your plan for retirement is to 'do nothing' because it sounds glorious today, the problem is that your entire life may come to feel like a void once you leave your career," they write. "And you can’t fill a void with 'nothing.'"
That doesn't mean you can't enjoy the luxury of tossing out the alarm clock or having time to read a book.
"One thing we tried to get across in the book is all of the fun things you think about in retirement, those are all good things," Malick says. "We didn't want to downplay those or make people feel they weren't worth their time or money, but it can't be who you are at your core."
Malick and Lippert, by the way, don't use the word retirement much in their book.
"The word retire," they write, "carries an underlying connotation of something that’s old, tired, worn out, not as useful as it used to be, even obsolete." Instead, they opt for terms such as "your next season, the future, where you’re headed, and the coming years." Instead of retirement being the final chapter, they say, it should be the greatest chapter.
So what do you do when the "sugar rush" of that new chapter wears off, when lingering in bed is no longer a novelty? The book delves into 10 key areas, starting with a sense of purpose and looking at the value provided by faith, helping others, journaling and more.
"One way we honed in on the keys, we really tried to decipher what do our clients never regret doing," Malick says. "We've never had anyone come to us and say, 'Man, I wish I hadn't taken on that learning adventure, I wish I hadn't connected with people so much or I wish I wouldn't have been as generous.'"
The two wrote the book with Dean Merrill, an author and former publishing executive with Focus on the Family and the International Bible Society.
Merrill's role, Lippert says, was largely to take their material and "put it through his filter and turn it into one voice for us." With him and Malick, "we know each other pretty well, so it was actually pretty seamless."
The goal, Malick says, "isn't to make a bunch of money selling a book," but to prevent what the two see as a tragedy when someone works so many years toward retirement and then doesn't enjoy it.
"It's really our passion to make sure our clients are living out their purpose in retirement."