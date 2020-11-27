The dog's name was Tramp.
No, not the pooch from "Lady and the Tramp," but the Old English sheepdog that was the family dog on TV's "My Three Sons" in the 1960s.
The shaggy sheepdog stole plenty a heart — including that of Michaelanne Johnson.
"That was her dream dog," husband Doug says. They ended up not only getting an Old English sheepdog as a pet, but breeding them as well, along with another type, Bouvier des Flandres. Over 30 years, they, along with son Colton, have appeared in the winner's circle at top dog shows, including with Swagger, touted as "the top-winning Old English sheepdog in history." (Swagger's daughter Elsa has racked up her share of awards as well.)
The Johnsons' interest in showing dogs also led them down a new career path. Doug was working at Albertsons and Michaelanne at Mountain Bell when, Doug says, "we decided to do something with dogs instead of working for somebody else."
They bought Sunrise Kennels in Colorado Springs in 1977; they bought neighboring Woodmen Kennels in 1990. (Woodmen was built in the late 1960s, Woodmen in the early 1970s, and both had been through ownership changes.)
In later years, the Johnsons also bought the land in between the two kennels and have built a family enterprise with about three dozen employees, spread over a dozen acres and offering a variety of services — dog boarding, doggy day care, grooming, breeding and training — plus a private dog park. Colton's sisters, Candaceanne, Courtneyanne, Carrieanne and Corrissaanne, are all involved in the family business. (Doug and Michaelanne apparently have a fondness for names that begin with "C.") Colton and his wife, Heather, established Under the Sun Dog Training and Daycare in 2011, with training done at the Sunrise facility, and recently broke ground on a new training and event center. (Colton notes it would be more accurate to call it a "ground adding," since they had to truck in dirt measuring about 8 feet deep.)
Coping with COVID
The variety of services they offer has helped the Johnsons cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, which crushed many people's plans for vacations and other excursions; that, it turn, has caused a 40% to 50% drop in dog boardings at Sunrise and Woodmen.
"There's usually a big influx in the summer with big trips and cruises and things like that," Doug says. "This year, they did not do that." For the same reason, he doesn't have high expectations for the holidays, typically another prime boarding time.
On the other hand, doggy day care is picking up as people start to return to work, and grooming and training have remained strong through the pandemic. With people at home more with their pets — and with a wave of pet adoptions at the start of shelter-at-home orders — "people needed some guidance and direction, so they came in and did a lot of training," Doug says. As some of those people return to the office, Colton is seeing an increase in separation anxiety on the part of dogs — another issue Colton says he and his fellow trainers can help with.
Under the Sun does not have a one-size-fits-all philosophy, Colton says.
"We're not like a chain where everybody has to train the dog the exact same way. I give our trainers the freedom to adjust, to use what works for that dog in that situation. It just totally depends on what works."
We're no longer a society, Colton says, where "if you were leaving the house, you'd just put the dog in the backyard, on a chain, and throw them water and food." Now they're part of the family — and treated as such.
"People are investing more and more into their pets over the years," he notes.
A premier training facility
The newest addition to the business, targeted for an opening next summer, is a 21,000-square-foot facility, including a 12,000-square-foot turfed events/training arena, day care indoor/outdoor yards, and training rooms; the training operation simply had outgrown the space available at Sunrise, Colton says.
He intends the new space to be "a premier training facility," not just for purebred competitive dogs but also "everyday pet dogs" that can benefit from training or enjoy such activities as dog agility trials. There'll be a full-size pool for dog diving competitions, and the center could be home to fundraisers and pet expos, shows that attract dogs and their owners from across the country, and even non-pet events.
One example: "We were approached by a men's volleyball league that is interested in possibly coming here and renting it out sometimes," Colton says.
The new facility will be loaded with cameras and have its own YouTube channel, "so if we have an event there, people will be able to log on and watch," he says.
An effort is underway to better unite the various canine operations at Sunrise, Woodmen and Under the Sun, with online bookings and a new phone system aimed at providing "one-stop shopping," whether you're looking for boarding, grooming, training or any combination of the services.
Doug acknowledges he's "kind of like the old dog with a certain routine," but also realizes the changes are for the better.
"I sit back and I'm amazed," he says. "We started off as a four-employee operation. Each year we see our business expand."
A third generation is now part of the business as well.
"We are very family-oriented," Doug says. "I can come to work and I can see my kids, I can see my grandkids. ... My granddaughter will come in and pick up the phone; she's got the routine down.
"We all have children, they're all very active here," Colton says. "They're growing up on the property just like we did."
He credits his parents with building a trusted business that has served generations of pet owners.
"We aren't just people who decided one day we're going to open a dog business," he says. "We're dog people."
"If you take dog and spell it backwards," Doug notes, "you have god. With a dog, it's the most unconditional love you'll ever experience in your life."