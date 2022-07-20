The well-known lotus flower is a stunning blossom that thrives in muddy, murky water.

Laura Koch said the symbolism of this flower's growth inspired the name of her fair-trade business, Hidden Lotus Crafts. It sells items in Colorado made by women in India and Nepal, who often come from difficult upbringings or human trafficking but are given a new chance in programs with others alike.

Hidden Lotus Crafts sells handmade products primarily in Eclectic CO. in downtown Colorado Springs, but recently expanded to the new Three Arrows Gallery in Denver. Hidden Lotus offers colorful bags, headbands, jewelry and stuffed animals made of recycled materials, leather and canvas printed with handmade stamps.

Koch, founder and owner of Springs-based Hidden Lotus Crafts, lived in Delhi, India, for seven months in her early 20s between 2016 and 2017. While there, she volunteered, taught in schools, learned Hindi and visited three programs that provide women with education and opportunities including craftmanship to earn a living.

Upon her return to Colorado, she decided to start Hidden Lotus Crafts.

Five years later, Koch still sources all her products from the programs she visited during her time in Asia, purchasing their products at a fair-trade rate. Beauty Fresh works with human trafficking survivors in India and Khushbu works with undereducated women from rural areas who move to the city of Delhi. Tabby’s is located in neighboring Nepal and works with women who are HIV-positive.

“I wanted my business to be helping marginalized women, but I don’t buy from anywhere that I haven’t personally visited," Koch said. "I know the people in charge, I know some of the women working there and am confident that what I’m doing is actually helping and not just helping provide, but also educating people. Even if the businesses I’m buying from don’t last, they (the women) will be equipped to support themselves in the future,” Koch said.

Koch started small, purchasing $500 worth of items from India and Nepal. She hosted dinner parties and sold products to her friends before bringing the handcrafted items to markets and trade shows around the city, but things didn't always pay off.

“I remember at one point realizing I made $1,000 in sales and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing.’ I was so proud of myself. I think once I made back that initial investment, I was like, ‘Maybe I can keep this going,’” Koch said.

Today, Hidden Lotus Crafts is a side job for the Dallas native, who also owns a math and science tutoring business, Elevate STEM Tutoring. Hidden Lotus earns around $10,000 in revenue annually, according to Koch, but she doesn't run the business to support herself: “I’m doing it to support the people," she said.

Koch has kept Hidden Lotus going thanks to Eclectic CO., a store she started selling through three years ago.

The downtown storefront, 214 1/2 N. Tejon St., features around 60 vendors with a focus on local sellers of sustainable and handmade goods. The collaborative environment has helped small business owners like Koch learn and grow their cause.

"Once I got settled into Eclectic, I was like, 'OK, this is a long-term, sustainable thing that I can do consistently.' It’s steady. I don’t have to be there all the time," Koch said. "I probably wouldn’t be in business if Eclectic wasn’t around."

Similarly, the Three Arrows Gallery where Hidden Lotus recently expanded to has 45 vendors and reached out to Koch about featuring her products before opening two months ago at 2605 Larimer St. in Denver.

Since expanding, Koch has been purchasing more products and hopes to introduce more international sellers to the Hidden Lotus Crafts repertoire — but that will require another trip back to Asia.

“I’m actually hoping to find some new vendors to work with and part of that process would be going back. I want to keep that rule of visiting and actually seeing it for myself before I invest in a business,” she said.

Some U.S.-based businesses that claim to be fair-trade do not have authentic intentions, Koch said, and use the terminology as a marketing strategy.

Hidden Lotus Crafts values both quality and fair trade, she said. "I want to have quality products that people can buy and have the value of a thing that they love and that lasts, and also know that they did something good for the world with their money."

While Koch said Hidden Lotus Crafts plays only a small role in the lives of women handcrafting the products she sells here in Colorado, she is happy to support the cause.

"They have the opportunity to work through that and have a job and provide extra income for their families when their families couldn’t provide enough," Koch said. "That's really cool to see."