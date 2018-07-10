Colorado Springs employers plan to distribute raises averaging 3.2 percent next year, the biggest annual increase since 2008 and up from 2.8 percent this year, according to an annual survey by the Employers Council.
The 3.2 percent forecast matches estimates for the Denver-Boulder area, northern Colorado and the state’s resort areas, according to the survey of nearly 500 human resource managers. Pueblo employers were expecting to hike pay by just 2.5 percent, the lowest among the six areas measured in the survey.
Sue Wolf, the nonprofit council’s director of surveys, said employers had to offer bigger raises to attract workers in a tight labor market. Colorado’s unemployment rate has fluctuated between 2.6 percent and 3 percent since November 2016 and was 2.8 percent in May, the most recent data available. The 2.6 percent in March, April and May 2017 was the lowest in records starting in 1976.
“Employers are having to pay more to get qualified candidates” to fill openings, Wolf said. “Part of it is that rapidly rising housing prices are driving up the cost of living. The National Association of Realtors now ranks Denver among the top 15 most expensive housing markets in the nation.”
The Colorado Springs area job market is nearly as tight as Colorado’s with a 3.1 percent unemployment rate. That rate is just 0.2 percentage points above the 2.9 percent rate reached in March 2017, the lowest local jobless rate since January 2001. The number of openings listed with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center has exceeded the number of unemployed residents during much of 2018.
The 2.8 percent increase predicted for Colorado Springs workers this year was the second-lowest in the state after Pueblo and well below the statewide average of 3.1 percent.
Local pay increases averaged 3 percent last year, up from 2.9 percent in 2016 and the highest raises given since the before the last recession.
The survey of 456 human resource managers from January to March included 65 in Colorado Springs. The organizations who participated employ nearly 275,000.
Retailers expect to give the biggest raises of any industry next year, averaging 6.2 percent, while nonprofits anticipate handing out the smallest increases — 2.3 percent.
The survey also found that hiring or retaining skilled trade or production workers was the most difficult, followed by professional technical positions such as engineers, scientists or computer programmers.
