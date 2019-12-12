A strong real estate market and booming growth among military contractors and software companies helped boost economic output last year in the Colorado Springs area by more than 5% for the second consecutive year.
The 2018 growth rate of 5.3% was a bit slower than the 5.9% in 2017, but the two-year growth rate of 11.6% is the strongest since 2005-06, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Before 2017 and 2018, the area’s economic output had grown at a rate above 5% only once in the 18 years for which metro area data is available — a 7.4% growth rate in 2005.
“Overall the picture is positive, and I believe that 2019 will be as good or better when that data is released” late next year, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. “I expected this year’s increase to be a bit more, but this data reflects job growth slowing somewhat last year from the big gains of 2015-17, which is why output slowed a bit.”
The Springs area grew slower last year than Denver and Fort Collins, which both expanded at more than 6%, as well as Grand Junction and Greeley, which grew at 7.5% and 17.9%, respectively. Boulder and Pueblo grew at 4.4% and 5%, respectively, while statewide economic output expanded 6.2% to $371.7 billion, just slightly below 6.3% in 2017. U.S. economic output rose 5.2% in 2018, which is not adjusted for inflation.
The area’s output, which is the value of goods and services produced in a metro area and is called gross domestic product, totaled $37.9 billion in 2018.
When the output numbers are adjusted for inflation and population growth, the area’s 3.2% increase last year is down from 4.5% in 2017 but is the second strongest since 2010.
More than a third of the area’s 2018 economic output came from the finance and real estate sector, which grew by nearly 9% to nearly $8 billion. Other major contributors included the professional and business service and government sectors, which grew at 8.7% and 4.7%, respectively. The professional and business services sector includes many military contractors and software businesses, while the government sector is the area’s largest at more than $9 billion. That is 23.8% of the overall economy, down from nearly 28% in 2011 and the smallest percentage since 2001.
Economic output is the value of goods and services generated in a local economy and is calculated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis for all 50 states, all metro areas and all counties.
