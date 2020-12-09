A hot housing market combined with strong growth from the military and defense contractors last year fueled the strongest economic growth in the Colorado Springs area since 2005, according to a report.
Economic output, called gross domestic product, in the Colorado Springs area grew 6% in 2019 from the previous year to $39 billion, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The local economy grew 7.4% in 2005, but economic output was less than half the size it was last year; the 2005 gain was the biggest in the 19 years the federal agency has calculated the data.
More than half the overall gain last year came from the real estate industry, government and the professional, technical and scientific services sector, which includes most of the area's defense contractors. Government, mostly fueled by the military, accounted for 22.7% of the growth, while the real estate industry accounted for another 18.3% of the overall increase.
Last year was the third consecutive year local economic growth exceeded 5% after averaging 2.8% for the previous nine years. Area economic growth last year was the second-strongest of Colorado's seven metro areas, behind 8% in Boulder and just slightly faster than both Denver and Pueblo. Greeley was the only metro area with declining output, with a 1.9% drop from the previous year. Colorado's economic output grew 5.5% last year, while the nation's output increased 4%.
"Our high number of job postings and job growth, population growth and diversity of industries have all been fueling a solid foundation for sustainable growth," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "Then COVID hit. We know that 2020 will be ugly and second quarter data already shows that about 23,000 jobs were lost in the first part of this past year. That is double the loss in the worst year of the Great Recession."
Colorado Springs tied with Denver and five other cities for the 47th fastest economic growth among the nation's 384 metro areas, while Boulder tied with Provo, Utah, with the 10th fastest growth. Homosassa, Fla., near Tampa, had the fastest growth among metro areas at 15.2%, while Rocky Mount, N.C., had the biggest decline at 17.1%.
The area’s output, which is the value of goods and services produced in a metro area, grew 3.7% when adjusted for inflation and population growth. That was up from 3.1% in 2018 but not as strong as the 4.3% inflation-adjusted growth in 2017. The Bureau of Economic Analysis calculates economic output numbers for all 50 states, all metro areas and all counties.