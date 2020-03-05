With a $30,000 grant from the Downtown Development Authority, the Bread & Butter Neighborhood Market is a step closer to opening.

The market, which will sell food and spirits, will cater to those who live, work and play within a 5- to 7-mile radius of the building at 602 S. Nevada Ave. — giving an underserved area access to groceries. It will offer Colorado-grown produce, meats and cheeses, frozen dishes, prepared foods, local sundries, pantry staples and freshly brewed coffee as well as wine, beer and liquors.

Store owners Aubrey Day and Stacy Poore say the grant money will help buy a colorful mural on an outside wall of the building along with bright-yellow paint on the other walls.

“We were thrilled to have received that grant,” Poore said. “The building owners, Gary Feffer and Joan Mullens, are also very engaged in and supportive of the work we are doing.”

John Olson, of Urban Landscapes, has created renderings for the property. The front of the store will include raised planting beds to create a park-like setting, with seating for outside dining.

“We are working with artists Lori DiPasquale, Kerry Kice and Steve Wood to create a mural, and signage and design some special exterior elements,” Poore said. “The parking lot will be reconfigured to allow for a nice amount of free and convenient parking for the store, which we know is important to our customers.”

A chef who will prepare foods offered from what Day referred to as the “Dash-In & Nosh-Out” area.

“There will be salads and sandwiches for customers to pick up for a quick lunch,” she said. “And some other dishes that could be quickly heated at home for dinner.”

Work is set to begin in mid-March, with a goal of opening Memorial Day weekend or early June. Visit breadandbuttermarket.com or facebook.com/pg/breadbuttercos to track the market's progress.