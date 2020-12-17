Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a new round of low-interest loans to help downtown street-level businesses survive the winter months.
Businesses can apply to get a slice of the $300,000 loan fund in the form of three monthly payments equivalent to 50% of their usual monthly rent or mortgage payment for January, February and March.
"We recognize that there is an immediate need right now for relief, especially once the holidays are over," said Alex Armani-Munn, economic development officer with the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership. "I think so many folks, both in food and beverage, as well as retail rely so heavily on the holidays and since that bump hasn't necessarily been there for everybody, we know that by January, there needs to be some resources available."
Accepted applicants will be given loans at a fixed rate of 2% for a length of 21 months.
Loans can be paid off in quarterly installments, although recipients can pay more frequently if they choose. The first payment is due by Sept. 30, 2021 and the final payments due by Sept. 30, 2022. Loan recipients can also pay off their loans early.
"We don't know what the capacity is for people to take on debt," Armani-Munn said. "It may not prove to be the right support, but we're hopeful it does."
Eligible businesses will be informed within 24 hours of the application deadline and will be invited to interview with a review committee between Jan. 6 through 8. Businesses selected after the interviews will be notified by Jan. 13 and receive disbursements by Jan. 20.
Applications must be submitted to alex@downtowncs.com by noon, Monday, Jan. 4. To view loan criteria, visit https://downtowncs.com/csdda-small-business-relief-loan-eligibility-and-application_combined/