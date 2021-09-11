For Dr. Vinh Chung and the roughly 100 employees of Vanguard Skin Specialists, it's all about the mission.
"We are a mission-driven practice," says Leisle Chung, Vinh Chung's wife and co-founder of the Colorado Springs-based dermatology practice. "Our mission is to make a positive impact on our patients, our community and our world."
That mission is carried out in several ways, the couple says, from treating patients like family to expanding into underserved areas to battling the horror of sex trafficking in Cambodia.
His work, Vinh says, "must mean more than a paycheck."
It's a philosophy driven by faith, by sacrifice, by gratitude.
"We all have been blessed — every one of us — and we all are expected to give back," he writes in his memoir, "Where the Winds Lead."
Humble beginnings
His family's amazing story is told in that memoir, and has also been told in The Gazette before. How Vinh was born in Vietnam shortly after the fall of Saigon to the Communists. How his father, a powerful businessman, was stripped of his fortune. How in 1979, when Vinh was 3 1/2, the family made a treacherous voyage to escape with other "boat people," only to be attacked by pirates and rejected by the country of Malaysia. How they were rescued by World Vision, a Christian humanitarian organization, and eventually made a home in the United States.
Vinh grew up in Fort Smith, Ark., one of 11 children. His father supported them by working blue-collar jobs, far removed from the prestige he'd had heading a rice-milling empire in his home country.
Leisle, whose family had immigrated from South Korea, also grew up in Arkansas. (Their family story is told in the movie "Minari," written and directed by her brother, Lee Isaac Chung.) She and Vinh met at a summer academic program called Arkansas Governor's School.
Both high achievers, Leisle went to Yale University while Vinh attended Harvard. He aimed for a career in medicine, partly driven by his father, who himself had dreamed of being a doctor. Dermatology became his focus when one day, he was skipping class — "it was a boring lecture," he recalls — and stumbled into a skin cancer surgeon's clinic.
"I was hooked," he says. He went on to earn his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and became a fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon. (Mohs is a precise surgical technique used to treat skin cancer.) Vinh also has a master of theology from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
Vinh and Leisle were married in 1998. They conducted, as Vinh calls it, a "systematic search" for a place they wanted to raise their family — they now have four children — and Colorado Springs ended up at the top of the list.
The idea was for Vinh to join an existing practice.
"He reached out to really everybody just to see what he could find," Leisle says. It was on Thanksgiving Day that he got a call from a practice where he was eager to work, she says, and learned they had gone with someone else.
"I could just see the disappointment on his face," she recalls. "That evening, after dinner, I turned to him — we had never really talked about this — and said what if I take a six-month leave of absence from my work and I'll help you start a practice. He thought about it for about five seconds, and he said, 'OK,' and that was it."
It was a modest beginning. They started Vanguard by subleasing space from another dermatologist; they had three exam rooms and shared a waiting room. But in 12 years, Vanguard has seen stunning growth. The practice now has three Springs locations and offices in Woodland Park, Pueblo, Castle Rock and Canon City; it's opening offices this month in La Junta and Parker. And Leisle, CEO of Vanguard, never went back to her old job.
The growth was not the result of any master plan, Leisle says. "I thought, and Vinh thought as well, that we were just setting up a solo medical practice." But as Vinh got busier and busier — opening Saturday clinics, working evenings — they added providers and locations to meet demand.
"Doctors have always been selected and taught to think we have to be the very best," Vinh says. "But the most powerful thing I have learned in leading a medical practice is what you want is the very best team."
In adding to his team, he has sought to bring in those drawn to Vanguard's mission and its culture, which Vinh described as "a living, breathing thing defined by values — integrity, humility, excellence. Once you clarify and live your culture, you attract others with the same values."
"One of my proudest accomplishments," Leisle says, "is we've been named one of the top places to work in both Colorado Springs and the state of Colorado."
All in the family
Vinh Chung is not the only member of his family to be influenced by his father's dream of becoming a doctor. Five brothers chose health-related fields: One is a family physician and two are optometrists. Brother Toan (pronounced "Twon") is a dentist whose practice, Apple Grove Dental and Orthodontics, is in the same building as Vanguard's Briargate offices. Brother Isaac, the youngest in the family, is an orthodontist who practices largely at Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics in Aurora but also works one day a week with Toan.
In starting in pre-med, "there was encouragement from my family," Toan says, "but not pressure. He (his father) knew doctors were important to society, and he wanted us to be contributors."
Ultimately, he says, he felt being an M.D. wasn't his calling, but dentistry seemed like "a fun challenge." He enjoys being able to relieve patients' pain, the "artistic side" of dentistry and the chance to work with his hands. On the side, he builds guitars, which speaks to another passion, music. ""My dream," he acknowledges, "was to be a rock star."
Isaac is known as Du (pronounced "you"), his given name, in his brother's memoir. He changed his name while in dental school, figuring patients would have trouble understanding his Vietnamese name. "When you look at how my name is spelled," he says, "it wouldn't make sense to English speakers."
He also started in pre-med; he was influenced by Toan in pursuing dentistry, and by his own experiences as an adolescent in deciding on orthodontics.
"I had terrible teeth," he says. "My smile was not what I have currently." He gained confidence from that improved smile, he says, and enjoys helping others gain a similar confidence.
The three brothers say they enjoy being able to hang out together and hope to lure some of the others to Colorado as well.
"It's awesome," Toan says when asked what it's like to work with one brother and be just across the hallway from another. "We have a good, mutual respect for each other. We even work on each other."
The three brothers all share a passion for giving back. All of the retail profits from Clara, Vanguard's skin care line, go to support charities that help women and children. (Clara, which means "light," is named after Vinh and Leisle's daughter.) Apple Grove Dental helps support World Vision's humanitarian efforts, and Isaac serves on the dental advisory board for Project Worthmore, a Colorado-based nonprofit organization that works to aid refugees.
Sometimes the three share patients, too. "When they go see Toan and Isaac," Vinh says of his patients, "I tell my brothers, if they don't treat them well, I'm going to tell Mom."