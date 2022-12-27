Colorado Springs dentist Dr. James Grant has received FDA approval for a dental implant that he spent the past 15 years designing, creating and testing. But Grant will tell you he created nothing new except for one critical thing: the shape.
Grant’s invention developed from the hope that he could make patients' lives better.
Grant was distraught after one of his patients complained to him in 2007 about food getting caught around her molar implants after she had surgery on several teeth. She declined to have any more surgery.
“Teeth are not round,” Grant said. “Dental implants are round titanium screws which have been developed with many improvements over more than 40 years but have not changed from a round shape.”
The dental implant industry was estimated at $3871.20 million in 2021, according to MarketWatch.
In 2010, the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health noted the phenomenon of chronic inflammation caused by bacteria trapped around dental implants, also known as peri-implantitis, which is associated with diabetes, cancers and other diseases, Grant said. Other research has since demonstrated this connection, he added.
The day after hearing the complaint from his patient, he attended a seminar in Denver about dental implants. It was there that he drew the first renderings of his idea for a new kind of dental implant, one that would fix the problem of a gap — a square implant.
“We have been working on this for 12 years, redesigning the implant and abutment to make it simple to place surgically, easy to restore because it looks like a natural tooth when prepared for a crown, and most of all improve and maintain the oral health of the patient," Grant said.
What started as scribblings in his notebook became the first square titanium molar implant, a product of the efforts of Grant, oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Bradley Renehan and their company, Quadric BioMed.
From the titanium alloy of the implant to the healing tissue used in surgery, the implant, Proximerge 2, is the same as other implants, Grant said, but with the critical exception of the implant’s square-shaped abutment.
Proximerge 2 is the fifth iteration of Grant's implant.
Earlier iterations of Grant’s implants were tested in England where some patients received implants, although those implants consisted of two pieces. But the FDA was not interested in a two-piece implant, Grant said.
That’s why Renehan, who performs the surgeries, and Grant set up a clinical study in the Dominican Republic and carried out research as part of a dental mission organization there.
It was during that study that Renehan discovered the implant could be modified successfully with a single-piece abutment.
“We redesigned it with some engineers,” Renehan said. “And that's why it took so long. I mean, we had to go through all these iterations and find out what is the best shape that would function for us.”
From there, Grant and Renehan took their design and presented it to the FDA in a pre-submission process. That was in 2018. They then had to submit an 850-page application that required extensive testing. And on Oct. 19 they received FDA clearance.
“We never, ever quit,” Grant said. “We had a lot of bumps in the road. But we never quit.”
Grant has believed in his mission the whole way. So much so that his personalized license plate reads QUADRIC.
“We are going to be improving the oral health, possibly, of every dental patient that has a molar implant.”
But now, the real work begins, Dr. Renehan said, as he and Grant prepare to begin their clinical study to prove their assertion that their new molar implants will improve the lives of patients.
The first patient in the clinical study in need of an implant — Grant himself.