Delta Solutions & Strategies LLC of Colorado Springs is one of 15 employers selected for the 2019 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
The defense contractor will receive the award Aug. 23 in Washington, D.C., and was selected from among 2,415 nominees. The award recognizes employers that provide the most support for employees serving in the Guard and Reserve. Since 1966, it has been presented annually by the secretary of defense to a total of 265 companies or organizations, including Colorado Springs Utilities and Fred Fletemeyer Co.