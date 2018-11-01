A Vectrus Inc. subsidiary has been awarded a $60 million task order to provide base operations support for the Navy at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.
The work, under the Navy's Global Contingency Services Multiple Award Contract II, is for a year with two six-month options. Vectrus will provide base operations support, including family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities, management, electrical, wastewater, water and base support vehicles and equipment.