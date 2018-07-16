Vectrus
Caption +

 
Show MoreShow Less

Vectrus Inc. has won a $43 million contract to provide maintenance services at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart and surrounding areas in Germany for up to five years.

The Colorado Springs-based defense contractor will provide administration, facility operations, preventive maintenance, repair and construction services for U.S.-owned facilities and installed equipment. The garrison has about 23,000 troops, civilian employees and residents at five installations and is headquarters for U.S. European and Africa commands.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Business Writer

Business Writer