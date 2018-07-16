Vectrus Inc. has won a $43 million contract to provide maintenance services at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart and surrounding areas in Germany for up to five years.
The Colorado Springs-based defense contractor will provide administration, facility operations, preventive maintenance, repair and construction services for U.S.-owned facilities and installed equipment. The garrison has about 23,000 troops, civilian employees and residents at five installations and is headquarters for U.S. European and Africa commands.