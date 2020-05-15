Vectrus announced Friday it won an eight-year, $45 million contract to provide base operations support services at Naval Support Facility Deveselu in Romania.
Under the contract, Vectrus will provide fire and emergency services, emergency management, materials management, supply services, facility management, facility investment, custodial, utility management, electrical, wastewater, water, transportation services and environmental services to the facility, which supports the Aegis missile defense system.
The award is the third Navy contract Vectrus received this year.