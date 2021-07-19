Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus has won two Air Force work orders totaling $40 million for installation and support services. The work orders come under a $6.4 billion contract the company and seven others received last year.
Vectrus didn't provide details of the work, but CEO Chuck Prow said the wins build on $98 million in work orders the company received earlier this year for airfield port operations and dining facility support services. Vectrus has been part of the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program, under which participants bid on individual work orders, since 2015 and has received work orders totaling more than $260 million.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette