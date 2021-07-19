VECTRUS OFFICES (copy) (copy)

Colorado Springs defense contractor Vectrus operates out of offices at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road on the city’s northwest side. The company recently won Air Force work orders totaling $40 million.

 THE GAZETTE FILE

Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus has won two Air Force work orders totaling $40 million for installation and support services. The work orders come under a $6.4 billion contract the company and seven others received last year.

Vectrus, 7 others win $6 billion Air Force contract

Vectrus didn't provide details of the work, but CEO Chuck Prow said the wins build on $98 million in work orders the company received earlier this year for airfield port operations and dining facility support services. Vectrus has been part of the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program, under which participants bid on individual work orders, since 2015 and has received work orders totaling more than $260 million.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments