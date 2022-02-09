Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus announced this week it has won a $250 million task order on an Army contract to provide logistics support services at Fort Benning in Georgia.
The company has posted 129 openings for positions ranging from clerks and technicians to analysts, coordinators and managers on its website for work on the contract. The work order adds to the company's contract backlog, which totaled $4.9 billion on Oct. 1, when Vectrus last reported its financial results.
The task order extends work through December 2026, if the Army picks up all options included in the award. The task order is under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise contract, a $34.5 billion contract that expires on July 30. Vectrus says on its website that it provides administrative, logistics, management, facility support services, operations and maintenance and professional services for the Army in preparing troops for deployment.
"We are pleased to have been selected to provide logistical support services under this important task order," Vectrus CEO Chuck Prow said in a news release. Company officials weren't available for further comment.
Vectrus employs 9,200 worldwide. The task order is among six contracts, work orders and modifications totaling nearly $200 million Vectrus has received during the past six months, according to Department of Defense new releases on new contracts. They include:
• A modification in January valued at $7.79 million to an Army contract to provide information technology services in Livorno, Italy, and Weisbaden, Germany, through July 31.
• A modification in December valued at $92.1 million to an Army contract to provide logistics support services in Fayetteville, N.C., through March 31, 2023.
• A Navy contract in November valued at $47.3 million to provide base operations support services at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, through November.
• A modification in November valued at $27.7 million to a Navy contract that exercises an option to provide base operations support services at ISA Air Base, Bahrain through November.
• A modification in September valued at $13.4 million to extend an Air Force contract to provide maintenance services at Sheppard Air Force Base and Sheppard Annex in Texas and Frederick Airfield in Oklahoma through September.
• A modification in August valued at $7.83 million to exercise an option on a Navy contract to provide base operations support services at Deveselu, Romania, through July.