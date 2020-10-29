Braxton Science & Technology Group has acquired Gnostech, a 75-employee engineering and consulting company based in the Philadelphia area. It's the second in a series of acquisitions the Colorado Springs-based aerospace firm hopes to make over the next few years.Terms of the Dec. 24 deal weren't disclosed, but the acquisition added $10 million to Braxton's annual revenue, which totaled $25 million last year without Gnostech, Braxton CEO Frank Backes said Monday.In June 2013, Braxton acquired NDP Group, a Boulder-based engineering company with 50 employees that specializes in cyber security and systems integration.