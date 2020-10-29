Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Braxton Science & Technology Group will be sold for $300 million to California-based engineering and construction giant Parsons under a deal announced Thursday.
The purchase of Braxton from O'Neil Group is the second major acquisition of a Colorado Springs defense contracting company by Parsons in two years; it purchased Polaris Alpha in 2018.
O'Neil Group acquired a majority interest in Braxton from its founders in 2008 and moved its offices to Colorado Springs from California, adding more than 300 employees and growing revenue by 25 times during the 12 years it has owned the company.
"The combination of Braxton's leading defense capabilities, and decades of customer relationships, combined with Parsons' global scale, cross-industry experience and disruptive mindset creates a leading space technology provider," Braxton President Ken O'Neil said Thursday in a news release. "Parsons is a large company with the operational agility of a smaller organization, which attracted us to them and gives us confidence in our future success together."
O'Neil Group said in the release that it has agreed to sell Braxton as part of a new strategy to "shift its resources to focus on continued growth and investment in businesses, real estate and the community in which it operates." O'Neil Group has developed the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation, a five-building business park on the eastern fringe of downtown Colorado Springs that focuses on space and cybersecurity companies, including Braxton.
