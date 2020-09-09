Infinity Systems Engineering has hired a longtime manager from defense giant L3Harris Technologies to take over from founder Andy Wilfong as president and help the Colorado Springs company accelerate its growth.
Dan Jaworowski, 49, had run Florida-based units of L3Harris focused on experimental payloads and positioning, navigation and timing that together generated about $325 million in revenue. He got the Infinity job after meeting Wilfong, who remains as CEO, at a social engagement in Colorado Springs and learning that the 220-employee company was looking for a president.
“My plan is to have pretty aggressive growth goals. We want to grow 50% in the next five years. The company hit a (growth) plateau about a year ago, and we plan to stimulate rapid growth,” Jaworowski said.
“Colorado Springs is poised to grow with the Space Force and Space Command both located here, and we believe opportunities will present themselves from both being local. We also believe the positioning, navigation and timing market is evolving and we can help those customers.”
Before moving to Florida 2½ years ago with L3Harris, Jaworowski had spent eight years in Colorado Springs heading the company’s contract to maintain the U.S. missile defense system, which later was combined with a contract to maintain space situation awareness systems.
He also spent 10 years at a small Washington, D.C., area defense contractor before deciding to move to a company later acquired by L3Harris to gain more experience in growing businesses. He has a bachelor’s degree in geography and two master’s degrees in management information systems and business administration.
Infinity has a backlog of contracts totaling $250 million with the Air Force and Space Force as well as intelligence agencies to provide information technology, cybersecurity and engineering services. Wilfong started the company in 1997 and won subcontracts working on the Global Positioning System satellite network before getting Infinity’s first prime contract in 2004. The company now has a mix of prime and subcontracts, including positions on several major defense and government purchasing contracts.
The company also last week hired Scott Gilson to serve as vice president of market development. He spent the past nine years with defense contractor COLSA after a lengthy Air Force career that included serving three years as inspector general for Air Force Space Command.