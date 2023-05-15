Boecore, a space and missile defense company formed and headquartered in Colorado Springs, plugged another company into its network with the acquisition of California-based cybersecurity firm La Jolla Logic earlier this month.

La Jolla Logic, which provides cybersecurity support to customers such as the military, particularly the U.S. Navy, Space Force and other Department of Defense organizations, is one of Boecore's several acquisitions during the past 12 months as the company strives to offer a holistic range of tools and services in the realm of space and missile defense, Boecore President Tom Dickson said in a company news release last week.

“We are mostly space and missile defense, but cybersecurity is required for all of these systems to operate safely,” Dickson said. “So having that technology coupled with this, will help our space and missile defense systems.”

Boecore, which is backed by parent company Enlightenment Capital in Washington, D.C.'s suburbs, declined to disclose the deal's terms.

La Jolla Logic's cybersecurity expertise includes artificial intelligence capabilities, according to the release. La Jolla Logic is also an auditor for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, a cybersecurity standard the Pentagon requires of contractors, Dickson said.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Rated as one of San Diego’s Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal, La Jolla Logic will stay in California, adding approximately 65 employees to Boecore’s total workforce of roughly 400.

The company’s CEO and founder Stacey Anfuso will remain on board as a consultant and Karina Arushanyan, the company's vice president, will oversee Boecore's La Jolla Logic subsidiary.

“Boecore aligns perfectly with the mission, capabilities, and people of La Jolla Logic,” Anfuso said in the release. “Both organizations have a long history of delivering mission-critical software engineering solutions to space and defense customers.”

Other recent Boecore acquisitions included Maryland-based software provider Orbit Logic and local satellite and communications firm Ascension Engineering Group.