Boecore, a longtime Colorado Springs-based defense contractor, is growing once again after the company acquired Orbit Logic, a Maryland-based provider of software products and services for space with commercial and government customers, the companies announced this week.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The deal came less than six months after Boecore announced its acquisition of Ascension Engineering Group, a Colorado Springs satellite and communications firm, and is part of Boecore’s parent company Enlightenment Capital’s plan to grow and become more competitive in the defense and aerospace industry.

“We (are) pretty thrilled with them,” Tom Dickson, Boecore’s president, said of the addition of Orbit Logic. “They are mostly a product company whereas Boecore and Ascension have been primarily services with some products.”

Offering more software products was an important step for expanding the breadth of capabilities Boecore can provide customers, Dickson said.

Orbit Logic is unique compared to most companies in the space market because it sells off-the-shelf software that companies can buy and use without having to create an entirely new system, he added.

Orbit Logic’s software allows customers to automate their communication with satellite constellations as well as software that helps plan when satellites can capture images of Earth based on weather, light measurements and other factors.

“Orbit Logic has developed a powerful suite of software tools that enable mission success in the space sector,” Thomas Young, principal at Enlightenment Capital, said in a news release. “With the addition of this product suite and the talented team of software developers and engineers at Orbit Logic, Boecore is well positioned to continue providing its customers with the critical solutions they need to advance and maintain space superiority.”

Orbit Logic, which will become a subsidiary of Boecore, will bring Boecore’s employee count up to over 300 with the addition of 45 to 50 employees. Orbit Logic’s offices will remain in Maryland and Boulder, Dickson said.

Orbit Logic’s founders, including Alex Herz, president of Orbit Logic, will stay on board overseeing the subsidiary.

“We are excited to join the Boecore platform and to continue developing mission critical products that help our customers deliver on complex space missions,” Herz said in the release. “Our cultures are a great fit, with both companies dedicated to innovation in support of our customers’ missions.”