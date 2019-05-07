Vectrus Corp. grew revenue slightly during the first quarter but told stockholders Tuesday to expect double-digit growth next year since the Colorado Springs-based defense contractor won a major contract April 12.
Vectrus landed a $1.38 billion Army contract to provide logistics and other services to regional commands in the Middle East and Asia over the next 10 years. The contract also gives the company “access to all ‘non-urgent and compelling’ opportunities in all (regional) commands for the next 10 years,” Vectrus CEO Chuck Prow said during a conference call with stock analysts.
The Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) 5 contract “positions us to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2020,” Prow said in a news release. That forecasts assumes the Government Accountability Office rejects protests filed by Fluor Corp. and PAE-Parsons Global Logistics Services, who won the two smallest of the four contracts awarded, he said.
If the protests are rejected, Vectrus will boost its contract backlog from $3 billion at the end of last year to nearly $5 billion, putting the company on track to double its revenue to $2.5 billion and its profit margin to 7 percent over the next five years. Vectrus has landed multiyear contracts totaling $2.2 billion so far this year.
The LOGCAP win was key for Vectrus because its largest contract — the Kuwait-Base Operations and Security Support Services (K-BOSSS) contract — will be folded into the LOGCAP 5 contract. The Army added a year in March to that contract, valued at $548 million.
Since winning the LOGCAP contract, Vectrus stock surged to a record $42.03 Friday before drifting lower this week, more than doubling since Dec. 24.
Vectrus reported its first- quarter revenue grew 1.7 percent from a year earlier to $325.9 million, while earnings rose 16 percent during the same period to $7.09 million, or 62 cents a share. Both the revenue and profit fell short of forecasts by the two analysts who follow the company’s stock.
