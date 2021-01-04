Vectrus has acquired HHB Systems, a Virginia-based defense contractor specializing in systems engineering and technical assistance that employs more than 50 people.
The deal comes on the heels of another acquisition by Colorado Springs-based Vectrus; it paid $112 million last week for Zenetex, another Virginia defense contractor that specializes in providing management and technology services for federal and defense industry clients. Terms of the HHB transaction were not disclosed in a Vectrus news release; the company said it funded the deal from its cash and line of credit.
The release described HHB as "a leading provider of high-end solutions for facilities management, logistics, engineering, enterprise operations, and asset management solutions" for intelligence agency projects that also provides information technology and cybersecurity services. The privately held company was started in 2003. Nearly all of its employees hold security clearances of top secret or higher.
Sue Deagle, senior vice president and chief growth officer for Vectrus, said in the release that the acquisition "further builds on our recently announced acquisition of Zenetex and together these acquisitions advance Vectrus' transformation into a higher-value, technology-enabled and differentiated platform."
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette