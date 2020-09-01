Amergint founders

From left, Mark McMillen, Sean Conway, Yong “Skip” Chang and Randy Culver are the founders and management team of Colorado Springs-based aerospace firm Amergint Technologies. The company announced Tuesday it completed the previously announced acquisition of Raytheon Technologies' electro-optical operations.

Colorado Springs-based aerospace company Amergint Technologies has completed its acquisition of Raytheon Technologies’ space-based precision optics businesses based in Danbury, Conn.

The deal was announced last spring. The Raytheon unit, part of Collins Aerospace, provides electro-optical systems for national security space missions and other military uses and will be renamed Danbury Mission Technologies. Online magazine Via Satellite reported the unit employs 500. Amergint employs 100 people in Colorado Springs and Broomfield to develop telemetry equipment along with software used by military and civilian government agencies for testing, launching and operating satellites.

“Renowned for designing, developing and producing optical systems that have enabled the U.S. to observe earth from space, Danbury has been integral in supporting national security space programs designed to protect U.S. interests," Amergint CEO Larry Hill said in a news release.

