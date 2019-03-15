Vectrus Inc. has been awarded a one-year extension valued at $547.6 million to its biggest contract, the Kuwait base operations and security support services, through March 28, 2020.
The work Colorado Springs-based Vectrus provides under the extension will be consolidated into the Army’s $82 billion Logistics Civil Augmentation Program (LOGCAP) 5 contract as a work order for such services for Central Command, which includes the Middle East. Vectrus hopes to be selected April 12 as one of up to six winning bidders for the LOGCAP 5 contract.