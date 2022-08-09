Infinity Systems Engineering, a Colorado Springs company that creates software, GPS and other defense technologies, secured a Prime $25 million, five-year, contract to help provide military satellite communications at Schriever and Peterson Space Force Bases.
For Infinity, a company of 250 employees, the sole-source contract is an achievement because Infinity is the only company allowed to provide those types of satellite communications services to the Space Force bases, thanks to the company's performance providing previous contracts, said Trina Baldock, director of programs at Infinity Systems Engineering.
"So this is probably one of our larger contracts," Baldock said. "We do have larger, but I would say this is a big deal for us."
In the past 10 years, Infinity has won Prime contracts ranging from $10 million to $60 million.
For Infinity, providing military satellite communications is vitally important, Baldock said.
"We have a high proportion of our employees are previous military (servicemen)," Baldock said. "So many of our folks have been in the military (and) have supported deployments around the world. So we have been users of the systems that we are supporting now. So on the defense contractor side, supporting those military users is super important to to us."
As a Prime contractor, Baldock said Infinity won't be working alone but will have subcontractors help create the end product.
"It is very important to us that we can provide these services," Bladock said.