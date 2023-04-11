Delta Solutions & Strategies, a Colorado Springs defense contractor that creates military training products and modeling simulations, has been named National Prime Contractor of the Year.

The award was bestowed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, a government agency that provides support to entrepreneurs and small businesses, to recognize a small business that provided the government with outstanding goods and services as prime contractor.

A prime contactor works directly with the government to oversee and execute a project. Delta was nominated for the award by the U.S. Space Force and Space Command, Mark Stafford, the company's president and CEO, said.

"It was a great surprise when they notified us, really humbling," Stafford said. "There are thousands of companies that get nominated across the country for that award. What was also remarkable was our customer, U.S. Space Force, was the one that nominated us for the award. That's really great when a customer supports you that much and thinks that highly of what you do every day for them."

Delta, whose annual revenue hit $80 million in 2022, manages 46 contracts valued at over $370 million, dozens of which serve U.S. Space Force and Space Command to support military operation, intelligence, logistics and communications, a company news release noted.

Delta started serving the federal government's national defense efforts with space support services in 2000.

Since then, the company has become the primary contractor for U.S. Space Command's professional and technical services. In August, the company clinched the largest defense contract awarded to a Colorado Springs-based contractor for five years at $187 million, the release said.

The contract allowed Delta to increase its staff from 167 people to 315 and add 10,000 square feet of office space to its headquarters at 7150 Campus Drive.

In addition to the services Delta provides, Stafford said he thinks the recognition for the award was also thanks to the company's treatment of employees.

"We're really taking care of our employees through retention every day," Stafford said. "Benefits, retirement, spot bonuses and recognition of employees."

The award will be presented during the U.S. Small Business Administration's National Small Business Week from April 30 through May 6, when the company and recipients of several other contracting awards will be recognized at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 1.