Colorado Springs cybersecurity company Axellio has won a three-year, $25.7 million Army contract to provide network surveillance and threat response services for up to 40 bases.

The contract extends and expands a one-year agreement Axellio had with the Army since 2020 to monitor and detect unusual traffic and intrusions on computer networks at 12 bases. The new contract will allow the company to add up to 10 people to its 25-person staff by year's end, including jobs in sales, business development, marketing, engineering, product development, customer service and support, Axellio CEO Bill Miller said.

Axellio was formerly X-IO Technologies, which developed flash semiconductor-based information storage servers but sold off that business to Violin Systems in 2018 to focus on edge computing. Miller said the company found a more lucrative market for its technology in cybersecurity, with most of its revenue coming from government contracts.

