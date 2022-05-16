Axellio, a Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity company, named a new chief executive officer on Monday as it looks to grow its customer base.

Scott Aken, a former FBI agent who most recently served as president of Charon Technologies, a subsidiary of the software company CACI International, plans to build a wider client base at Axellio and seek out and solve those clients' most challenging cybersecurity problems.

Axellio's outgoing CEO of six years, Bill Miller, believes Aken is just the person for the job.

"Scott’s deep experience in cybersecurity and the federal government market is a perfect fit for the company, and will undoubtedly help us to accelerate our growth," Miller said in a company press release.

In less than two years at Charon Technologies, Aken more than doubled the profit of the company and significantly increase" the company's revenue, the release said. He overall had a nine-year tenure at Charon Technologies.

Before that, Aken worked as a special agent with the FBI on cyber counterintelligence computer intrusion investigations, the release said. He also worked with other software and internet companies including VeriSign/Network Solutions, GE Information Services and Manuguistics, Inc.

Aken wants to "evangelize the solution" that Axellio offers — a threat detection system that can capture up to 100 gigabytes of network traffic per second to protect commercial and defense networks.

"That is really, really groundbreaking," Aken said. "And I think that it's going to provide a lot of use for a lot of different entities, both within the commercial end and the government space."

Aken believes he can spread enthusiasm for the product through the network of individuals he's built throughout his career.

"I've got a pretty good Rolodex of individuals that work both within the government space and the commercial space that we're going to leverage immediately," Aken said.

But for him to hit the ground running Aken said he's going to need to rely on guidance from Miller as he learns the ins and outs of Axellio. Miller plans to stay with the company as executive chairman of the board.

"He'll be a wealth of information to help us continue to drive the business forward," Aken said.

Aken also knows challenges will inevitably arise not only from the small nature of the company, which limits resources, but in dealing with the growing number of cyber threats.

"We've got to make smart decisions," Aken said, "and be able to get new customers, get our solutions installed in a lot of great places and then just grow the business."