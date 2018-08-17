Four startups that hope to improve the security of the agricultural industry, to verify regulatory compliance and to get better feedback from customers and employees made pitches Friday to potential investors, hoping to become the next Uber or Google.
The four companies are a long way from becoming household names, but the Colorado Springs-based Exponential Impact accelerator is trying to get them closer to that day through a 12-week program to further develop and improve their technology, investor pitches, operations and management. The program ended with the pitches to some of the 75 investors who told Exponential Impact they planned to attend the event.
The accelerator plans to offer the program annually to startups developing products and services using cybersecurity, blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies. The companies come to Colorado Springs for the program, which will be offered next year at the National Cybersecurity Center, in exchange for a small ownership stake — 4 percent to 7 percent by an affiliate of the accelerator.
The four companies:
• Mandy AI, which developed a mobile and web-based application to ask customers and employees questions through text messages, then use artificial intelligence to analyze the responses to determine how likely customers are likely to stop using the company’s product or service, and whether employees are likely to quit.
“Mobile technology is making surveys obsolete,” Mandy AI co-founder Jared Lafitte said during his pitch. “If they tell you words on a screen, we will tell you what it means and turn it to green.”
• QBRICS wants to harness the power of blockchain technology, also used for the cryptocurrency bitcoin, to help employers get the federal I-9 form for identity and employment eligibility verification filled out correctly and avoid huge fines. The company has developed an automated application that it hopes to eventually adapt for use in the real estate industry for compliance with tax-free exchange rules.
“Eighty percent of blockchain products don’t ever get completed. That is because of cost overruns, missed deadlines and a steep learning curve,” QBRICS CEO Rakesh Ramachadran said during his pitch. “QBRICS will provide interoperability (with other software), encryption (for security) and a simple, easy-to-use interface.”
• Barn Owl wants to save ranchers, farmers, energy and construction companies and the security industry the time and hassle of checking on remote items such as water tanks, irrigation systems, gates, construction equipment and other gear. The company has developed an inexpensive camera — priced between $329 and $399 — that connects to cellphone networks that can be used to monitor those items and send alerts and notifications when there is a problem.
“My family struggled with this and eventually was forced to leave the (ranching) industry because of it,” Barn Owl co-founder Josh Phifer, who also is an Air Force reservist in Colorado Springs, said during his pitch. “Our ranching customers tell us they have been able to reduce their monitoring costs by 55 percent, and we have 101 customers in 31 states.”
• Bytable Foods wants to make it easier for consumers to trace the origin of their food to ensure that it is sustainable, animals are not kept in abusive conditions and farmers and workers aren’t left in poverty. The system, designed for use by specialty foods producers, also can be used to trace the origin of problems with recalled food items.
“Consumers are being lied to (with the labels on their food proclaiming sustainability, organic or fair trade status). It is impossible for us to shop responsibly in the U.S. because there is no transparency,” Bytable CEO Jacy Rittmer said during her pitch. “We make food traceable and transparent using blockchain technology to encourage sustainability and efficiency. You can use it to trace your food from farm to fork.”