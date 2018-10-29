Ent Credit Union branch rendering
Ent Credit Union has begun construction of a new branch at 2477 Marksheffel Road, near Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road, in far eastern Colorado Springs that is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

Ent plans branch on east edge of Springs

Ent Credit Union is building a branch at 2477 Marksheffel Road, near Constitution Avenue on the east edge of Colorado Springs.

The 4,000-square-foot branch is scheduled to open in the spring and will include self-service safe deposit boxes, equipment to instantly issue debit cards and drive-up “interactive” teller machines.

Matt Gendron, Ent’s chief engagement officer, said the branch will help Ent better serve its growing number of members along the Powers Boulevard corridor.

