Briefly
Ent plans branch on east edge of Springs
Ent Credit Union is building a branch at 2477 Marksheffel Road, near Constitution Avenue on the east edge of Colorado Springs.
The 4,000-square-foot branch is scheduled to open in the spring and will include self-service safe deposit boxes, equipment to instantly issue debit cards and drive-up “interactive” teller machines.
Matt Gendron, Ent’s chief engagement officer, said the branch will help Ent better serve its growing number of members along the Powers Boulevard corridor.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette