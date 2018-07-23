Ent opens third branch in 10 weeks
Ent Credit Union opened its third branch in 10 weeks at 4585 N. Nevada Ave. on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs-based financial institution, the largest in southern Colorado, also opened a branch July 9 at 1280 InterQuest Parkway near Interstate 25 and May 14 at 7339 Duryea Drive near Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard.
The UCCS branch is designed to incorporate standards for the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The branch will celebrate its opening from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11.
