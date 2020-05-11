CityRock (copy)

A climber tries ice-simulating features installed on the walls of CityROCK during the Colorado Springs climbing gym’s Ice Fest. The gym, closed as a result of a statewide order closing bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos and many other businesses, received the $20,000 first prize Monday in Ent Credit Union's "We (heart) Small Business" contest.

CityRock, a downtown Colorado Springs climbing gym, received $20,000 Monday in Ent Credit Union's "We (heart) Small Business" contest to help Colorado firms forced to closed under statewide orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Heather Robinson, CityRock's general manager, said the gym will use the money to continue paying its 50 employees their full paychecks. Ent received more than 11,000 nominations for the contest; judges picked four finalists for a public vote with the winner receiving the most votes.

The other finalists include El Taco Rey, a downtown restaurant that finished second and received $15,000. Sanko LLC Custom Woodworking of Denver finished third and received $10,000 and SoCo Escape Room of Pueblo finished fourth and received $5,000.

