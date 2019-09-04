Epicentral Coworking didn’t have to look far for its second location — the Carlton Building is just five blocks south of its longtime space at 415 N. Tejon St., which will open by mid-September.
Epicentral at The Carlton, 15 S. Tejon, will be about half the size of the first location and able to offer anything from a desk to an office suite for up to 60 members, said Lisa Tessarowicz, Epicentral’s owner.
The new location will encompass the building’s fifth floor and is a joint venture between Epicentral and the building’s owners — philanthropist and investor Phil Lane and Concept Restaurant partners Luke Travins and Dave Lux.
“Since the fall of last year, as the concept of coworking has become more and more popular, we have been fielding inquiries for expansion opportunities on a monthly, if not weekly, basis,” Tessarowicz said Wednesday in a news release.
“We’re on the verge of reaching capacity at our flagship location, and we’ve had a wait list for offices for nearly a year. We love our coworking community and are excited to grow it.”
Epicentral opened in 2011 and has become a popular location for startups, small business owners, freelance workers and creative entrepreneurs who pay a monthly membership to work on any available desk, have a reserved desk, use an entire office or host events in the common area. The operation has about 150 members.
Tessarowicz tried to open a second location in 2015, but it closed in less than a year because it didn’t have room for the dedicated desk space, private conference rooms and other features entrepreneurs wanted.
“I’ve got a good feeling about the whole Epicentral team. They have a waiting list at their current location, so it made sense to do this deal. We have people moving in next week,” Travins said.
The Carlton Building location includes 12 offices that can accommodate two to five people and about 20 available desks and a conference room with internet, office supplies, coffee and beer available to members.
The building owners spent $80,000 remodeling the space with new floors, paint, blinds, furniture and kitchen. Epicentral will manage the new location for the building owners.
“We hope to fill the space by year’s end — six of the 12 office spaces are already filled. It is a beautiful place to work,” Tessarowicz said.
“This is probably it for now (with expansion), but if we fill the space quickly and have another wait list, we may consider another location. We have an extensive list of current and former members to draw from.”
Colorado Springs has up to 10 coworking spaces, including three in the downtown area. Plans are in the works for two more.
