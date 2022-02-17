The cost of living in Colorado Springs jumped a record amount last year, bringing it closer to its larger neighbor to the north, according to a national survey.
Surging housing and other costs pushed the cost of living in Colorado Springs last year to 108.2% of the national average from 103.2% in 2020, according to a survey by the Council for Community and Economic Research. That is the biggest annual increase in the 15 years the Virginia-based nonprofit group has calculated an annual average and the highest level the annual average has reached.
In contrast, prices in Denver barely budged compared to the national average, edging up to 113.5% of the national average in 2021 from 113.4% in 2020. As a result, while the cost of living in Denver is still higher than the Springs, the difference between the two declined by nearly half from 10 percentage points in 2020 to 5.3 percentage points last year. The cost of living in Grand Junction edged lower from 100.7% of the national average in 2020 to 99.9% of the national average last year. Pueblo's cost of living increased from 93.4% of the national average in 2020 to 95% in 2021.
"It is unfortunate costs have increased here so quickly when the area is trying to attract workers," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "It is all the result of high demand and a low supply of housing. I believe both apartment rents and single-family home prices will moderate because of an increasing supply of apartments and higher mortgage rates."
Much of the increase in the cost of living last year came from costs for housing and miscellaneous goods and services, which make up more than 60% of the overall index. Housing costs increased from 106.4% of the national average in 2020 to 115.8% last year and miscellaneous goods and services jumped from 103% of the national average in 2020 to 110.2% last year. The grocery cost component rose slightly while components measuring transportation, health care and utilities costs all fell compared to the national average.
Apartment rents in Colorado Springs jumped 13.1% to $1,568 a month, or more than three times as fast as the national median, and housing prices surged 18% to $445,666, or more than twice as fast as the national median. The median rent or home price is the midpoint of rents and prices and less likely than the average to be pushed higher by a few large transactions.
Eight of the 19 items in miscellaneous goods and services increased by double-digit percentages between 2020 and 2021 in the Springs, with a 29.4% jump in the cost of a haircut to $25.24 as the biggest gain. Prices for chicken, dry cleaning, men's shirts, boy's jeans, women's slacks, tennis balls and wine increased by at least 10% last year. Four items declined in price — pizza, toothpaste, a newspaper subscription and a one-hour yoga class.
The index isn’t designed to be used as a measure of inflation over time; it instead is intended to be used by “moderately affluent” households to compare the cost of living when moving to another city.
The index compares prices for 57 goods and services used or purchased where managers and professionals live in 267 metro areas; thus it includes more upscale apartments and single-family homes than the average resident would rent or purchase. The index also includes a different number of cities each quarter and has changed criteria several times, making comparisons over time difficult.
New York had the nation's highest cost of living at 255% of the national average. Kalamazoo, Mich., had the lowest at 75.7%.