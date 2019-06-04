Colorado Springs-based Braxton Technologies, with 100 employees, has won a five-year contract worth up to $100 million from the Air Force Space Command to develop software to control satellites and ground stations.
It’s the biggest contract ever for the downtown firm.
The deal calls for Braxton to deliver what the Air Force has sought for years — a redesign of the ground-based software system so it can control multiple satellites. The new system’s goal is “to fight and win a war that extends into space,” according to a 2017 presentation by the command’s Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles.
“We are excited to embark on this partnership which will enhance our ability to drive speed in our processes, to deliver capabilities to support the warfighters, and develop innovative solutions that add resiliency to fight and win a war that extends into space,” said Joshua Sullivan, material leader for the center’s Enterprise Ground Services project office, in a news release.
Every military satellite now is controlled by its own custom ground-control system. The new system controlling multiple satellites will enable the Air Force to avoid specialized training that airman now need for each satellite, and it will reduce the time for satellites to be moved in orbit to respond to an enemy threat. The Air Force asked Congress for $20 million in 2016 to begin transitioning to a new common ground system for controlling satellites.
Braxton has been working on developing that system, which also has elements to defend against cyberattacks, through two previous phases of contracts over the past two or three years. The initial phase of the current contract, which began May 10, is valued at $20 million for the first year but can be extended four years.
Braxton plans to hire up to 10 people to complete the contract. Five or six more will be added by its subcontractors — Space Ground Systems and Ingenicomm (both owned by Braxton’s corporate parent, with about 150 employees), Aurora Cybersecurity, ASRC Federal, Bluestaq, Kratos, Rocket Communications and SAIC, said Ken O’Neil, president of space, simulation and command and control services for Braxton’s parent company, Braxton Science and Technology Group.
The contract is a “big, huge deal” for Braxton Technologies, which was started in California in 1994 and moved to Colorado Springs after it was acquired in 2008 by The O’Neil Group, O’Neil said.
