Colorado Springs-based Braxton Technologies has won a five-year contract worth up to $100 million from the Air Force Space Command to develop software to control multiple satellites and ground stations.
It's the biggest-ever contract for the 100-employee firm that's headquartered downtown.
The deal calls for Braxton to deliver what the Air Force has been seeking for years — to redesign the existing ground-based software system to allow it to control multiple satellites without designing a new system. The goal of the new common system is to put into place a system "to fight and win a war that extends into space," according to a 2017 presentation by the command's Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles.
"We are exited to embark on this partnership which will enhance our ability to drive speed in our processes, to deliver capabilities to support the warfighters, and develop innovative solutions that add resiliency to fight and win a war that extends into space," Joshua Sullivan, material leader for the center's Enterprise Ground Services project office, said in a news release.
Every military satellite is now controlled by its own custom-built ground control system. A system controlling multiple satellites would allow the Air Force to avoid specialized training airman now need for each satellite and will reduce the amount of time needed to move satellites around in orbit to respond to an enemy threat. The Air Force asked Congress for $20 million in 2016 to begin transitioning to a new common ground system for controlling satellites.
Braxton has been working on developing that system, which also includes elements to defend against cyberattacks, through two previous phases of contracts during the past two or three years. The initial phase of the current contract, which began May 10, is valued at $20 million for the first year but can be extended another four years.
Braxton plans to hire up to 10 people and its subcontractors — Space Ground Systems and Ingenicomm (both owned by Braxton's corporate parent), Aurora Cybersecurity, ASRC Federal, Bluestaq, Kratos, Rocket Communications and SAIC — would add five or six more employees to complete the contract, said Ken O'Neil, president of space, simulation and command and control services for Braxton's parent company, Braxton Science and Technology Group.
The contract is the largest Braxton Technologies has received and is a "big, huge deal" for the company, which was started in California in 1994 and moved to Colorado Springs after it was acquired in 2008 by The O'Neil Group. Braxton now employs about 100 people, while Space Ground Systems and Ingenicomm employ another 150 people.