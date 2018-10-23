As government budgets squeeze, space executives eye growth
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket successfully launched the Global Positioning System IIF-5 satellite for the U.S. Air Force Feb. 20, 2014, at 8:59 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. GPS IIF-5 is the fifth in a series of next generation GPS satellites and will join a worldwide timing and navigation system utilizing 24 satellites in six different planes, with a minimum of four satellites per plane positioned in orbit approximately 11,000 miles above the Earth's surface.

 Ben Cooper
Infinity Systems Engineering of Colorado Springs has won a $22.7 million, seven-year followup contract to continue providing the Air Force with maintenance and operations support for the Global Positioning System satellite network.

The company will hire two more staff members early next year and another six to 10 in early 2021 to complete the contract awarded by the Air Force Space Command's Space and Missile Systems Center, said Brad Michelson, Infinity's vice president of business development. Infinity has held the contract since 2016, but the scope has expanded to include defensive cyberspace operations support beginning in 2021.

Infinity will support remote site technicians, network administrative operators and operations for the 2nd Space Operations Squadron at Schriever Air Force Base near Colorado Springs and for ground antennas at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Ascension Island in the south Atlantic Ocean, Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean and Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

