“Fresh, never frozen” is the mantra at Colorado Springs-based Roth Premium Foods.
“The days of your grandpa’s frozen Hungry Man dinner are over,” says JW Roth, CEO of Roth Premium Foods.
After test-marketing its Kilyn’s Kitchen line in Safeway stores in Colorado and elsewhere, the Springs company is looking to become a player in the booming prepared-meals market as it rolls out Kilyn’s Kitchen family meals this week at Safeway, Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores in a six-state region — Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, Texas and Louisiana.
The fully cooked and prepared family meals, at an introductory price of $9.99, will be found in the meat departments of those stores and are designed to feed a family of four. There’s no prep and no cleanup: To heat, the meals come in a pouch that’s placed in boiling water for 25 minutes — “easiest cooking instructions ever,” the label proclaims. The food can be served straight from the pouch. Among the initial meals in the line are chicken alfredo over fettuccine, cabin goulash, smoked meatloaf with seasoned roasted potatoes and carrots, and pasta and meatballs.
“If you can boil water, you can eat like a gourmet chef,” Roth says.
The recipes come from Roth’s wife, Kilyn, and her mom, and were fine-tuned by the chefs at Roth Premium Foods. “These meals are a mom’s best friend,” Kilyn Roth says, touting the price, ease of preparation and all-natural ingredients.
The no-mess, no-fuss meals could also be a camper’s best friend. “It’s a huge piece of what we are doing,” JW Roth says of that market.
With advanced packaging technology and the use of a proprietary, vinegar-based, all-natural preservative, the family meals have a 25-day refrigerated shelf life, says Mitchell Roth, JW’s son and the president and COO of Roth Premium Foods. “It’s a very disruptive product, for sure,” he says.
It’s also a product that, despite its simplicity, will require consumer education, Mitchell Roth acknowledges. Even the packaging is unfamiliar; in an effort to reduce waste and better show off the product, the meals come without the cardboard sleeve that similar prepared foods typically utilize. Videos on social media and platforms such as YouTube will be one way to educate consumers, Mitchell Roth says.
The rollout of Kilyn’s Kitchen marks a long-planned shift in direction for Roth Premium Foods, which manufactures, packages and labels ready meals — or prepared meals — for other companies’ brands at its fully regulated USDA plant in northern Colorado Springs; prepared meals are a rapidly growing segment of grocery store sales. While Roth Premium Foods will continue co-packing for those other brands — and, in fact, that part of the business continues to grow — work on its own brands will soon dominate.
In addition to Kilyn’s Kitchen, Roth Premium Foods’ lines include grab-and-go salads and snacks that are sold primarily through corporate food-service channels and on college campuses and products stemming from JW Roth’s Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern in Colorado Springs, including hot sauces and barbecue sauces; in the works is a Bourbon Brothers Southern sweet tea.
Roth Premium Foods employs about 60 in the Springs; it also operates a distribution center in Pueblo. As business continues to accelerate, “we are hiring as fast as we can,” Mitchell Roth says.