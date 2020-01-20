Amnet, a Colorado Springs-based information technology and cybersecurity provider, was named one of the top 200 managed security services providers by MSSP Alert, a Long Island, N.Y.-based industry publication.
Amnet ranked 172nd in the 2019 list of providers that monitor, manage and mitigate cybersecurity threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofits. The list was compiled by the online publication based on a readership survey and "aggregated third-party research."
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette