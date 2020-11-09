Two Colorado Springs-based companies, Century Casinos and Gold Resource, reported higher third-quarter profits last week despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Century nearly doubled revenue from the third quarter of 2019 to $95.7 million and profits soared more than seven times to $3.75 million, or 12 cents a share, after acquiring three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia late last year. Revenue for the first nine months of the year jumped 45% to $219.5 million, but Century lost $54.7 million, or $1.85 a share, as its casinos were closed by the pandemic for nearly the entire second quarter.
Century Co-CEO Peter Hoetzinger said in a conference call with stock analysts that the company is looking for additional acquisitions and "you may assume that we are thinking of trying to get a good deal" for its casinos in Poland.
Gold Resource revenue rose 5.5% from the third quarter of 2019 to $42.3 million, while profits jumped 67.9 percent during the same period to $5 million, or 7 cents a share, as operations at its Nevada mine continue to ramp up. Revenue for the first nine months of the year fell 4.8% from a year ago to $91.4 and profits declined 99% from during the same period to just $68,000 because the company's Mexican mines were closed for two months during the second quarter.
Gold Resource announced last month that it plans to spin off its Nevada operations into a separate company, Fortitude Gold. Fortitude will remain in Colorado Springs while Gold Resource will move to Denver.