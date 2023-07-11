Representatives from Colorado Springs city government and community food organizations will host a meeting Thursday for residents to discuss potential solutions to food-access issues in the city's southeast quadrant after a King Soopers in the Hancock Plaza shut down three weeks ago.

King Soopers at 2910 S. Academy Blvd., closed June 20 "out of an abundance of caution" when a building remodel project revealed the "possible existence of asbestos," a company news release announced.

Some residents on the city's southeast side, already dealing with low access to fresh food, are one step further from a grocery store.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines low access to healthy food as "low-income census tracts where a significant number (at least 500 people) or share (at least 33%) of the population is greater than one-half mile from the nearest supermarket, supercenter, or large grocery store for an urban area."

That's why, Joyce Salazar, a representative of Food to Power, a nonprofit focused on food access, production and education; District 4 City Councilwoman Yolanda Avila; and other community organizations are gathering Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road near East Fountain Boulevard and Jetwing Drive, to gather community feedback on potential solutions for food access following the King Soopers closure.

"I’m hoping we are able to give our residents the information that they need, and that we do have a timeline, and that we do provide other sources of groceries during this time," Avila said.

Avila, who regularly shops at the Hancock Plaza King Soopers, said she was relieved to hear that the grocer plans on "fixing the problem and reopening," but said the company had not provided a timeline as of Tuesday.

"I think it would have been helpful to have been given exactly what's going on, what their plans are, and the timeline," Avila said.

King Soopers representatives did not respond to The Gazette's inquiry for updates Tuesday and told reporters last Wednesday they would "provide updated information as it becomes available," and that they "do not have any updates to share."

A Kroger (the parent company) mobile pharmacy unit, accompanied by a security vehicle, sat in the King Soopers parking lot last week where several patients waited in folding chairs under a pop-up awning.

For Avila, the closure is an immediate challenge to her community, and she said she hopes Thursday's meeting will also help address long-term issues of food access and property development that have long plagued the city's southeast area.

"It’s certainly important that we have a grocery store where people can go later into the evening after getting off work or maybe early in the morning before heading out," Avila said, "because even though the community has pulled up their sleeves and are ready to support one another, we need something sustainable."

Residents are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets to sit on during the park meeting. The meeting will be moved to Deerfield Community Center in case of rain.