The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday approved rate drops to natural gas and electric rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

On average, residential bills should decline from about $277 per month to $253 per month, or about 8.6%, Tristan Gearhart, the utility's chief planning and finance officer, told the council Tuesday. The City Council also acts as the Springs Utilities Board of Directors.

Some residents could see an even larger decline than expected based on their actual usage of natural gas and electricity, according to a staff presentation.

The new rates will go into effect Wednesday, a month ahead of the utility's previously scheduled routine quarterly adjustment, which was to happen April 1.

The cost of natural gas and electricity is lower than earlier projections thanks to warmer-than-expected temperatures across the country this winter, Gearhart said. People aren't using as much natural gas, therefore also saving in electric costs, Springs Utilities officials have said.