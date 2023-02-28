Colorado Springs Utilities

Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Utilities.

 Chuck Bigger

The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday approved rate drops to natural gas and electric rates for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

022323-news-rates

On average, residential bills should decline from about $277 per month to $253 per month, or about 8.6%, Tristan Gearhart, the utility's chief planning and finance officer, told the council Tuesday. The City Council also acts as the Springs Utilities Board of Directors.

Some residents could see an even larger decline than expected based on their actual usage of natural gas and electricity, according to a staff presentation.

The new rates will go into effect Wednesday, a month ahead of the utility's previously scheduled routine quarterly adjustment, which was to happen April 1.

The cost of natural gas and electricity is lower than earlier projections thanks to warmer-than-expected temperatures across the country this winter, Gearhart said. People aren't using as much natural gas, therefore also saving in electric costs, Springs Utilities officials have said.

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers Colorado Springs City Hall. She has previously covered El Paso County government and worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers. She joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Load comments