Rachel Beck, vice president, governmental affairs, and Dirk Draper, president and CEO, were gala ready at the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC awards night.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC announced Friday it has postponed its top annual event, a gala where it presents awards to honor local businesses and business leaders, until next year.

The top local business advocacy group had planned the black-tie event for November, but will postpone it and the awards it gives until Nov. 13, 2021, at The Broadmoor. The chamber also plans to cohost a sesquicentennial gala celebration with the city of Colorado Springs July 17 at The Broadmoor to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city's founding by Civil War Gen. William J. Palmer.

The chamber's annual awards for Business Citizen, Company, New Business and Community Investment of the Year will not be given this year, so nominations will remain open. The chamber has given the Business Citizen of the Year award, presented last year to Catalyst Campus developer Kevin O'Neil, every year since 1975.

